Basso threw a perfect inning with no strikeouts in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Basso worked a clean eighth inning Saturday in a game where the Athletics' offense couldn't get going. The left-hander was called up Aug. 27 and has been effective since, tossing nine straight scoreless appearances. It's a small sample, but the 27-year-old's early results are encouraging, especially considering he was primarily used as a starter before this year.