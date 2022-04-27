Lopes was returned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Lopes spent just over a week in the majors as a depth option while several players were on the COVID-19 injured list. The 29-year-old went 0-for-9 with a walk and five strikeouts in four major-league appearances, and he should see more playing time in Las Vegas.
