Lopes signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training

Lopes was invited to spring training over the past three seasons with the Rangers, and he will get the chance to appear in the Marlins' camp in 2020. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in the majors, but he was effective with Triple-A Nashville in 2019, hitting .272/.364/.426 with five home runs and 33 RBI.