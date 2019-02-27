Rangers' Christian Lopes: Testing out catching
Lopes is working on catching this spring, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Lopes has been mostly an infielder to this point in his career, also spending a bit of time in the outfield corners. Infield-to-catcher transitions are not unheard of but certainly uncommon, though the Rangers have experience in the field with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Lopes hit a respectable .261/.365/.408 with 12 homers and 16 steals for Triple-A Round Rock last season, numbers which would look all the more interesting behind the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...