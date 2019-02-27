Lopes is working on catching this spring, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Lopes has been mostly an infielder to this point in his career, also spending a bit of time in the outfield corners. Infield-to-catcher transitions are not unheard of but certainly uncommon, though the Rangers have experience in the field with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Lopes hit a respectable .261/.365/.408 with 12 homers and 16 steals for Triple-A Round Rock last season, numbers which would look all the more interesting behind the plate.

