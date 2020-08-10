site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Christian Lopes: Added to player pool
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2020
at
7:03 pm ET 1 min read
Lopes joined the Marlins' player pool Monday.
Lopes will report to the team's alternate training site. The utility man has yet to make his big-league debut but owns a respectable .263/.359/.410 slash line over parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level.
