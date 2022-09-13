Thomas isn't starting in Tuesday's game against Texas.
The 27-year-old has served as Oakland's primary left fielder since making his MLB debut earlier this month, but he will sit out Tuesday as the Rangers begin the game with fellow lefty Cole Ragans on the mound. Chad Pinder will take over in left and bat third while Thomas sits.
