Thomas will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Thomas has picked up starts in three of the Athletics' four games, all of which have come with right-handed pitchers taking the hill for the opposition. Thomas has gone 3-for-5 with a walk in his first two MLB games and looks like he could have the chance to play regularly while he's wielding a hot bat. The rookie has been seeing most of his playing time at the expense for Jonah Bride, who is on the bench Sunday for the third time in four games.