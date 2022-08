Thomas (Achilles) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has been on the injured list all season but recently began a rehab assignment with the Athletics' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. He hit .188 with a double, two RBI, three walks and four strikeouts over six games and has now been cleared to return to action at Las Vegas.