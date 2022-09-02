Thomas, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-2 in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Thursday before being pulled for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

The 27-year-old rookie drew his first pair of big-league plate appearances after toiling in the minors for five-plus seasons and wasted little time collecting his first hit, a single. Thomas has shown solid pop at multiple minor-league stops in the past, and he laced an impressive 45 of his 67 hits at Triple-A Las Vegas since the start of the 2021 season for extra bases. Given Oakland's desire to evaluate young players over the final month, the lefty-swinging Thomas could log a solid amount of playing time as the season winds down.