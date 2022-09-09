Thomas isn't in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Thomas has gone 6-for-15 with a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Tony Kemp is starting in left field and leading off.
