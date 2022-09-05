Thomas went 3-for-4 in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
The red-hot start to Thomas' career continued in fine fashion Sunday, with the young outfielder hitting safely for the third time in as many games and posting his second straight multi-hit effort. Thomas' early run is naturally unsustainable and he's yet to to record an extra-base knock among his six hits, but early returns figure to help afford him plenty of playing time in the interim.
