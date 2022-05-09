Pache is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pache has earned plenty of chances up to this point, starting 25 of Oakland's first 28 games, but how much of a role he'll hold onto now that Ramon Laureano is back from his PED suspension is unclear. Pache certainly hasn't made a strong case for everyday at-bats, hitting just .169/.187/.270, though his 48.5 percent hard-hit rate sits in the 84th percentile and suggests potential for a fair amount of improvement considering that his 25.3 percent strikeout rate isn't too far from average. He'll sit Monday, with Laureano sliding to center field and Luis Barrera starting in right.