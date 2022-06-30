Pache was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Pache's playing time declined over the last several weeks, and he went just 2-for-18 with a double, a run, an RBI and six strikeouts over his last seven games. Skye Bolt (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is starting in center field Thursday against the Mariners.
