Rucinski (hamstring), who logged his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, came away feeling good from his 45-pitch outing but will remain with the Aviators to build up his pitch count, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran right-hander worked two innings against Salt Lake, allowing two earned runs on six hits while recording two strikeouts. Rucinski is still expected to require at least one more rehab outing to prepare for his season debut, and Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the goal remains for the offseason acquisition to be pitching at the big-league level before the end of April.