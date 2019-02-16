Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Arrives in camp
Barreto's visa issues are settled and he is in camp Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Barreto was expected to be delayed for a few more days by the same visa issues which have affected many other Venezuelan players, but the problem evidently got sorted out fairly quickly. He's ready to go for the team's first full-squad workout and shouldn't be meaningfully set back in his preseason preparation.
