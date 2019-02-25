Barreto played five innings in left field Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Jurickson Profar was brought in via trade to replace Jed Lowrie at second base, leaving Barreto to compete for a utility role this spring. Barreto is looking to prove himself in the outfield to increase his chances at an Opening Day roster spot. His only other experience in the outfield came during winter ball. Manager Bob Melvin sounded pleased with what he saw Saturday, saying, "after the first ball he looked really good out there."

