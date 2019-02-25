Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Auditions in left field
Barreto played five innings in left field Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Jurickson Profar was brought in via trade to replace Jed Lowrie at second base, leaving Barreto to compete for a utility role this spring. Barreto is looking to prove himself in the outfield to increase his chances at an Opening Day roster spot. His only other experience in the outfield came during winter ball. Manager Bob Melvin sounded pleased with what he saw Saturday, saying, "after the first ball he looked really good out there."
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Arrives in camp•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Stuck in Venezuela with visa delay•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could get look in outfield•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Launches two-run jack in regular-season finale•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Rejoins Athletics•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sent down to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...