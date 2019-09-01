The Athletics recalled Barreto from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The 23-year-old will provide the Athletics with some additional depth in the infield and outfield but is unlikely to see meaningful at-bats in September with Oakland firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. Barreto posted a .926 OPS to go with 19 home runs and 15 steals at Las Vegas this season but struggled across multiple abbreviated stints in the majors, slashing .106/.125/.255 over 48 plate appearances.

