Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Back in majors
Barreto was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's Barreto's third big-league stint this season, with this latest callup stemming from the placement of Matt Chapman (hand) on the disabled list. Barreto is still looking for his first big-league hit of 2018, and he was slashing .234/.337/.448 with 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs) and 20 RBI across 181 plate appearances at Nashville.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hot in return to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Shipped back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Remains hitless in current MLB stint•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Starting right away•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Slugs two homers for Nashville on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...