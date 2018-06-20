Barreto went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

It was a home run barrage for the Oakland offense, as Barreto's three-run blast in the second inning was the first of five long balls on the day. With Matt Chapman (hand) on the disabled list and Jed Lowrie sliding over to third in his stead, Barreto has started three of the last four games at second base. The 22-year-old figures to get the opportunity to continue seeing regular at-bats in the near term, though he's slashing just .158/.200/.316 even after Wednesday's multi-hit showing.