Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Blasts first homer
Barreto went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
It was a home run barrage for the Oakland offense, as Barreto's three-run blast in the second inning was the first of five long balls on the day. With Matt Chapman (hand) on the disabled list and Jed Lowrie sliding over to third in his stead, Barreto has started three of the last four games at second base. The 22-year-old figures to get the opportunity to continue seeing regular at-bats in the near term, though he's slashing just .158/.200/.316 even after Wednesday's multi-hit showing.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Picks up second straight start•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Back in majors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hot in return to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Shipped back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Remains hitless in current MLB stint•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Starting right away•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart