The Athletics recalled Barreto from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Barreto joins the Athletics for his fifth stint of the season with the big club in need of infield depth after Chad Pinder (elbow) was moved to the disabled list. It's expected that Barreto will be ticketed for a reserve role after managing a lowly .246 on-base percentage through his first 134 plate appearances in the majors.

