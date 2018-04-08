Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see some outfield time
Barreto, just called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, could see some time in the outfield during his current big-league stint, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Barreto is slated to primarily fill in for shortstop Marcus Semien and second baseman Jed Lowrie as needed, but he could also be an option in the outfield. The 22-year-old is likely to get in some outfield reps during batting practice to give the team "some options", in the words of manager Bob Melvin. One potential opening could come in center field as a result of Boog Powell's knee sprain, which is expected to land him on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
