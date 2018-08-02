Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Drives in three Wednesday
Barreto went 3-for-4 with a two-run double and solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Barreto helped the Athletics pile on in the sixth with a timely two-bagger that plated Marcus Semien and Jonathan Lucroy to extend the Oakland lead to 7-0. He then closed out the scoring on the afternoon with a 399-foot solo shot to left, his fourth round tripper of the season and first at the big-league level since June 22. Barreto has been frequently shuttled between Triple-A Nashville and the big-league club this season, with his current stint a result of Chad Pinder's placement on the disabled list with the lacerated elbow he suffered in a car accident last Saturday.
