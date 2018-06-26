Barreto, who went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double in a win over the Tigers on Monday, is now hitting .333 (8-for-24) with two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and five runs over his last six games.

It's a particularly welcome stretch of success at the plate for Barreto, who'd slashed just .197/.250/.352 in his initial big-league cup of coffee in 2017, and who'd gone 1-for-14 over the first six games in which he'd logged an at-bat with the Athletics this season. The 22-year-old has a long way to go in terms of plate discipline, however, as he's drawn just one walk while already striking out 13 times over his first 39 plate appearances.