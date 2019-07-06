Barreto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Barreto has gone 2-for-16 in four games since his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 30. He's scored three runs in that span. Barreto remains in a platoon at second base with Jurickson Profar.

