Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hits three-run homer
Barreto went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during a 13-2 victory against the White Sox on Saturday.
The second baseman completed the first inning for the Athletics, smashing a three-run homer out of the nine spot in the lineup. That long ball capped off a seven-run first for the Athletics. Barreto has two home runs in eight MLB games this season, but he is also only batting .115. However, it's still a small sample size. Barreto is 3-for-26 with three extra-base hits, four RBI, four runs and a steal as well during 2019.
