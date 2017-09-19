Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Barreto will hit leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Barreto has not started a game since Sept. 9, but he will be in there Tuesday and will occupy the top spot in the batting order with Marcus Semien coming off the bench. While Barreto will hit first Tuesday, he figures be challenged by Tigers starter and lefty Chad Bell, as he is just 1-for-15 with a 2:11 BB:K against southpaws this season.
