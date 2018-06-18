Barreto made his second straight start at second base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Angels, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

With Matt Chapman (thumb) landing on the 10-day disabled list Friday, second baseman Jed Lowrie is slated to see most of the action at the hot corner for the time being. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin referred to the Chapman injury as the "biggest opportunity" for Barreto to play regularly for the big club over the past two seasons, so it sounds like the Athletics are prepared to install the 22-year-old as their primary second baseman in the short term. Since being acquired from the Blue Jays in the November 2014 trade that sent Josh Donaldson north of the border, Barreto has been touted as the club's shortstop of the future, but his lagging production at the Triple-A level has prevented him from catching on in the majors. He was slashing .236/.335/.441 (102 wRC+) for Nashville this season prior to being promoted Friday.