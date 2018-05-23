Barreto was called up to the big leagues Wednesday from Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Barreto received a promotion to the major leagues after Khris Davis (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The 22-year-old shortstop has put together a .228/.350/.447 batting line with six home runs and 16 RBI over 31 games at Triple-A Nashville this season. He's expected to be utilized as a bench player during his stint with the Athletics.