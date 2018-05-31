Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Remains hitless in current MLB stint
Barreto, who struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat during Wednesday's loss to the Rays, is 0-for-6 since returning to the big leagues on May 23.
Barreto's return to the big leagues essentially coincided with Khris Davis' placement on the disabled list with a groin injury. With the latter expected to return Thursday, the 22-year-old could find himself heading back down to Triple-A Nashville, where he was slashing .228/.350/.447 before his promotion. Barreto has been bedeviled by big-league arms thus far in young career, as he also generated an unsightly .197/.250/.352 line over 76 plate appearances during his initial major-league cup of coffee in 2017.
