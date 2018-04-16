Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Returns to minors
Barreto was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The top prospect appeared just once during his time in the big leagues, but never logged an at-bat. Barreto still poses as a major part of the Athletics' future, but he'll bide his time in the minors a bit longer. Chad Pinder returned from the disabled list to replace him on the active roster.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see some outfield time•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Promoted to majors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Fails to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Smacks third spring homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Outside shot at Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Making early waves in spring•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...