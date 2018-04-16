Barreto was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The top prospect appeared just once during his time in the big leagues, but never logged an at-bat. Barreto still poses as a major part of the Athletics' future, but he'll bide his time in the minors a bit longer. Chad Pinder returned from the disabled list to replace him on the active roster.

