Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sits again Thursday
Barreto sits for the second straight game Thursday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Barreto had started nine times in a stretch of 11 games but may be losing his spot as the primary second baseman. It's hard to say he deserves regular playing time based on his .152/.176/.364 slash line in 10 games so far this season. Jurickson Profar again starts at second base.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hits three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hits first homer•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Stepping into starting role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...