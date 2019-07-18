Barreto sits for the second straight game Thursday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Barreto had started nine times in a stretch of 11 games but may be losing his spot as the primary second baseman. It's hard to say he deserves regular playing time based on his .152/.176/.364 slash line in 10 games so far this season. Jurickson Profar again starts at second base.