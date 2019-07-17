Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sitting Wednesday
Barreto is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Barreto started nine of the last 11 games prior to Wednesday's contest, though it's hard to say he deserves a starting role, as he's hit .152/.176/.364 on the season through 10 games. Jurickson Profar starts at second base in his absence.
