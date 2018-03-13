Play

Barreto went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Giants.

Barreto's torrid spring continues, as he's now hitting .300 with six extra-base hits (one double, two triples, three homers) and seven RBI in 34 plate appearances across 12 games. The 22-year-old appears to increasingly be forcing the hand of manager Bob Melvin with respect to potentially finding a spot for him on the Opening Day roster, but the matter isn't likely to be resolved anytime before the tail end of the exhibition slate.

