Barreto, who went 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run and a walk in a win over Triple-A Nashville on Monday, is slashing .286/.381/.538 with 11 homers and 42 RBI across 64 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Barreto's line is also partly comprised of 18 doubles, four triples, 11 stolen bases and 58 runs, making the 23-year-old one of the Aviator's most well-rounded contributors. Barreto has logged a pair of relatively brief majors stints over the last two seasons, but he's found consistent contact against big-league arms to be especially elusive. Another late-season promotion this season is certainly a possibility, although Jurickson Profar, the keeper of the keystone for the Athletics, seems to slowly be figuring things out at the plate after an abysmal start to the season.