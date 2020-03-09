Barreto went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

Barreto's odds of making the Athletics' Opening Day roster already improved after Sheldon Neuse was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, and the 23-year-old only bolstered his outlook by banging out three extra-base hits in the win. He'll continue to compete with Jorge Mateo, Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder for the top job at second base throughout the spring, though manager Bob Melvin may ultimately opt for a platoon or timeshare at the position.