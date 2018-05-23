Barreto is starting at second base and hitting ninth Wednesday against the Athletics.

Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and will immediately step into the starting lineup at the keystone. The 22-year-old prospect, who was hitting .228/.350/.447 with six homers in 31 games with Triple-A Nashville prior to his promotion, could see his fair share of starts while Khris Davis (groin) is on the disabled list depending on how the A's utilize their open DH spot during that stretch. Jed Lowrie is starting at designated hitter Wednesday, allowing Barreto to pick up the start at second.