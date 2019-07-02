Manager Bob Melvin said Barreto will receive the majority of the starts at second base over Jurickson Profar, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and is starting at the keystone for the second straight game Tuesday. Previous starter Jurickson Profar is set to move into a utility role for the A's. Barreto hit well at Triple-A with a .296/.379/.549 slash line in 73 games, and he'll now have the chance to showcase himself regularly in the majors.