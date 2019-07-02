Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Stepping into starting role
Manager Bob Melvin said Barreto will receive the majority of the starts at second base over Jurickson Profar, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and is starting at the keystone for the second straight game Tuesday. Previous starter Jurickson Profar is set to move into a utility role for the A's. Barreto hit well at Triple-A with a .296/.379/.549 slash line in 73 games, and he'll now have the chance to showcase himself regularly in the majors.
