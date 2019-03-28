Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Vegas bound
Barreto was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Barreto looked to have made the team even after the Japan Series (he did not record an at-bat) until the Kendrys Morales deal Monday, but unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the deal pushed him down the pecking order. Barreto hit .351 in Cactus League play with a .429 on-base percentage, so if he keeps up the good work he'll remain one of the top guys on the call-up list
