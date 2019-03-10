Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Will join A's in Japan
Barreto will travel with the Athletics for the season-opening series against the Mariners in Japan, Martin Gallegos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Barreto is starting at second base in Sunday's split-squad game against the White Sox, but his transition to the outfield this spring is what's drawn heavy praise from manager Bob Melvin. The 23-year-old has been impressive at the plate as well as he is 11-for-29 (.379) with four doubles and a home run through 12 games. Barreto was a likely candidate to begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas, but his performance this spring and increased versatility appears to have him on track to crack the Opening Day roster.
