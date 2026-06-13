Athletics' Gage Jump: Allows three runs in no-decision

Jump allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Jump left two runners on base in the sixth inning, and Justin Sterner promptly served up a three-run home run to Cole Carrigg. It's just a no-decision for Jump, who has generally pitched well so far, though he's allowed seven runs over 10 innings in his two home starts (one in Sacramento, one in Las Vegas). He has a 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 23.1 innings across four starts in total. The rookie southpaw is projected to make his next start in Sacramento against the Pirates. It'll likely come down to Jump or Jack Perkins for the last spot in the rotation once Aaron Civale (shoulder) returns from the injured list, though Perkins has primarily been a reliever in the majors this season.