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Athletics' Gage Jump: Blanks Astros in second win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jump (2-1) notched the win Sunday against the Astros, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

Following a shaky major-league debut, which saw him give up four runs on nine hits, Jump has bounced back in a big way on the mound. The rookie left-hander has yielded a lone run across his past two starts (13.1 innings), scattering three singles Sunday en route to his first scoreless outing of the year. Jump now sports a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across his first 18.1 frames, and he next lines up for a favorable home matchup versus the Rockies.

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