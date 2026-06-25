Athletics' Gage Jump: Continues to impress

Jump allowed three hits and a walk while striking out nine over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Jump's nine strikeouts reset his season high for the third start in a row. He's also kept runs off the board in three of his six career starts so far. The 23-year-old now has a 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 35.1 innings. He's also yet to allow a home run, which is particularly useful in a hitter-friendly home park. Jump's next projected start will be the biggest test of his young career, as he is lined up for a home start against the Dodgers.