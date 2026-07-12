Athletics' Gage Jump: Gets no help in Saturday's loss

Jump (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the A's were downed 1-0 by the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The rookie southpaw came up just short of his fourth quality start in nine trips to the mound since joining the A's rotation, as he tossed 59 of 86 pitches for strikes. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Jump after he'd been tagged for 10 earned runs in 7.2 frames over his prior two outings, but he got no offensive support. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB through his first 48.2 big-league innings.