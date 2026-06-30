Athletics' Gage Jump: Not up to challenge from Dodgers

Jump (3-2) allowed five runs on 11 hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Dodgers.

Jump had walked at least one batter in each of his first six starts. The Dodgers didn't waste time with the bats, as the 11 hits were a season high against Jump, who wasn't up to the challenge of one of the most fearsome lineups in baseball. Despite his poor performance Monday, the rookie southpaw still has a 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 40 innings. He'll look to get back on track at home versus the Marlins over the weekend.