Athletics' Gage Jump: Snaps losing streak

Jump (4-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Jump threw only 53 of his 90 pitches for strikes and issued four walks for the second consecutive start, but he overpowered Boston by generating 19 whiffs. He finished the outing by striking out four of the final six batters he faced and secured his first win since June 18 after dropping five straight decisions. During that losing streak, Jump surrendered 22 runs (20 earned) across 21.2 innings, causing his ERA to climb over two full runs. He now owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB across 63 innings this season and is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Tigers.