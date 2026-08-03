Athletics' Gage Jump: Wild in loss

Jump (4-7) allowed six runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Tigers.

Jump has walked at least four batters in three straight outings, giving up 12 runs with a 17:14 K:BB across 14.1 innings in that span. The rookie southpaw hadn't walked that many batters in any of his first 10 outings. He's now at a 4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB through 66.2 innings over 13 starts this season. Jump is at least doing a good job of limiting home runs -- he's given up just seven long balls, though he's been tagged for multiple homers three times. He's projected to make his next start at Boston.