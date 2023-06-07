Hoglund (biceps) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over three innings in his 2023 debut May 29 after being activated from Single-A Stockton's 7-day injured list.

The right-hander missed most of the first two months of the season while recovering from a biceps injury that dated back to last August. Though his results in his season debut left something to be desired, the Athletics are likely just happy to see the 23-year-old back on the mound again after the biceps injury and his recovery from Tommy John surgery have limited him to just three appearances as a professional since he was drafted in 2021.