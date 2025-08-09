The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

With Luis Severino (oblique) headed for the IL, Harris will return to the big club to provide the team with extra bullpen depth while the A's work out who will take the open rotation spot. The 28-year-old southpaw owns a 4.35 ERA through 41.1 innings in the majors this season and will likely be limited to middle-relief duties.