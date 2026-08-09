Athletics' Hogan Harris: Collects save No. 10

Harris gave up a run on three hits and a walk over 1.1 innings Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox. He struck out two.

The southpaw got the final out of the eighth inning with the tying run on deck and the A's ahead 6-2 to qualify for a save chance, but Harris created his own jam in the ninth and escaped a bases-loaded, two-out situation by getting Eli White to line out to center field. Harris has been tagged for at least one run in three of his last four appearances, inflating his ERA from 3.09 to 3.71, but his hold on the closer job appears fairly secure -- no other A's reliever has picked up a save since Mason Barnett on June 25.