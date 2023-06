Harris will follow an opener into Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Shintaro Fujinami will work as the opener but will likely only throw one inning. Harris has covered at least five frames in each of his last five appearances and has maintained a 2.57 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with a 21:4 K:BB across 28 innings in that stretch.